SFU adds ten on late signing day

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Red Flash signed ten more players in the class of 2022, six of whom are from Pennsylvania.
Seven players signed in the early window.
|Name
|Position
|Ht/ Wt
|Hometown
|High School
|Al-Ma’hi Ali
|DB
|5-11 / 175
|Philadelphia
|→ Old Dominion
|Braydon Bowers
|LS
|5-10 / 175
|York, Pa.
|Central York
|Luke Edwards
|RB
|6-0 / 190
|New Castle, Pa.
|Wilmington
|Tyrell Ford
|DB
|6-0 / 160
|Harrisburg, Pa.
|Central Dauphin East
|Carter Glassmyer
|LB
|6-1 / 220
|York, Pa.
|Central York
|Nate Henrich
|LB
|6-5 / 210
|Eden, Ny.
|St. Francis High School
|James Lilley
|TE
|6-4 / 220
|Chambersburg, Pa.
|Chambersburg
|Adrian Meijia
|QB
|6-1 / 175
|West Springfield, Va.
|West Springfield
|Shawn Phillips
|DL
|6-5 / 270
|Baltimore
|St. Frances Academy
|Nick Whitfield Jr.
|QB
|6-5 / 200
|Fredonia, Ny.
|Fredonia
Last season, SFU finished the season with a 5-6 overall record, and a 4-3 conference record. This was the third time ever the Red Flash finished above .500 in Division I program history.
The Red Flash will announce their 2022 schedule soon.
