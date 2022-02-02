SFU adds ten on late signing day

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Red Flash signed ten more players in the class of 2022, six of whom are from Pennsylvania.

Seven players signed in the early window.

Name Position Ht/ Wt Hometown High School Al-Ma’hi Ali DB 5-11 / 175 Philadelphia → Old Dominion Braydon Bowers LS 5-10 / 175 York, Pa. Central York Luke Edwards RB 6-0 / 190 New Castle, Pa. Wilmington Tyrell Ford DB 6-0 / 160 Harrisburg, Pa. Central Dauphin East Carter Glassmyer LB 6-1 / 220 York, Pa. Central York Nate Henrich LB 6-5 / 210 Eden, Ny. St. Francis High School James Lilley TE 6-4 / 220 Chambersburg, Pa. Chambersburg Adrian Meijia QB 6-1 / 175 West Springfield, Va. West Springfield Shawn Phillips DL 6-5 / 270 Baltimore St. Frances Academy Nick Whitfield Jr. QB 6-5 / 200 Fredonia, Ny. Fredonia

Last season, SFU finished the season with a 5-6 overall record, and a 4-3 conference record. This was the third time ever the Red Flash finished above .500 in Division I program history.

The Red Flash will announce their 2022 schedule soon.

