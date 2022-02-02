February 13 2022 06:30 pm

SFU adds ten on late signing day

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Red Flash signed ten more players in the class of 2022, six of whom are from Pennsylvania.

Seven players signed in the early window.

NamePositionHt/ WtHometownHigh School
Al-Ma’hi AliDB5-11 / 175Philadelphia→ Old Dominion
Braydon BowersLS5-10 / 175York, Pa.Central York
Luke EdwardsRB6-0 / 190New Castle, Pa.Wilmington
Tyrell FordDB6-0 / 160Harrisburg, Pa.Central Dauphin East
Carter GlassmyerLB6-1 / 220York, Pa.Central York
Nate HenrichLB6-5 / 210Eden, Ny.St. Francis High School
James LilleyTE6-4 / 220Chambersburg, Pa.Chambersburg
Adrian MeijiaQB6-1 / 175West Springfield, Va.West Springfield
Shawn PhillipsDL6-5 / 270BaltimoreSt. Frances Academy
Nick Whitfield Jr.QB6-5 / 200 Fredonia, Ny.Fredonia

Last season, SFU finished the season with a 5-6 overall record, and a 4-3 conference record. This was the third time ever the Red Flash finished above .500 in Division I program history.

The Red Flash will announce their 2022 schedule soon.

