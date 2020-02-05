Seven AAHS students ink letters of intent

(WTAJ) — Seven athletes at Altoona Area High School signed their selection and letters of intent on Wednesday morning.

The students included were football players Adam Port (Division I), Trey Harkins (Division III); cross country runners Gianna Marasco (Division II) and Aidan Rispoli (Division III); baseball players Zach Boslet (Division III) and Joe DeRubeis (Division III); and Lady Lion volleyball player Ireland McClellan (Division III).

Port was given the 93rd Joel Cohen Blanket will be awarded to the Most Valuable Senior football player.

See the signing and hear from Adam Port in the video above.