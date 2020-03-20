Senior Spotlight: Ayden Gutierrez



(WTAJ) — With schools being closed due to COVID-19, we wanted to touch base with some of our local high school athletes on how they’re handling the postponement of spring high school sports.

Our first senior spotlight is with West Branch Warrior Ayden Gutierrez. Rosie Langello facetimed Ayden into our sportscenter to talk about how the coronavirus has affected him, what he’s doing while school isn’t in session and why he chose Grove City for college.

If you would like to be a part of our senior spotlight, email sports@wtajtv.com