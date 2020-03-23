Senior Spotlight: Alli Campbell’s legacy cemented, but not finished (yet)

BELLWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) – Our “Senior Spotlight” series continues with Bellwood-Antis senior Alli Campbell. Here is her story:

“Something inside me, I’ve always just loved it and I never will not love it,” Campbell said.

When Alli Campbell steps on the court, there’s a vibe, an excitement that’s unmatched.

“I’ve been playing since I don’t know I mean I can’t even remember but being able to come out here everyday and play, it’s just something I love to do,” Campbell said.

From a young age, Campbell had the drive, but the physical tools took some time.

“I was always really small like probably always the smallest on my team until middle school until 7th grade I would say, and then I shot up and I now I was the tallest,” Campbell said.

With newfound height, Campbell set out, turning the court into her canvas. She captured the state’s attention with 34 in the 2018 state championship game as a sophomore, guiding Bellwood-Antis to its first-ever state title.

“I’d say that state championship, overnight, a lot of thing happened. We won the game, first ever state championship, bringing it back to our community,” Campbell said.

One state title led to another in 2019, followed by a commitment to play basketball at the University of Notre Dame.

“It just felt like home,” Campbell said.

Then came this year, her senior year, three wins away from a three-peat, until the PIAA postponed the winter sports championships indefinitely due to the COVID_19 pandemic.

“To be told it’s cut short like that, it’s tough. It’s really sad to think about and I haven’t really accepted the fact that it would be over yet, you know I’m still holding out hope, hoping we get some good news,” Campbell said.

But if not……

“I feel like there will always be some unfinished business that we wanted to take care of that we didn’t get a chance to if our season ended right now but I feel like our legacies were already cemented. It would be tough and unfortunate if we weren’t able to finish with our three-peat like we’ve been hoping for, but I feel like we’ve left our mark,” Campbell said.

A lasting legacy.

“Playing at Bellwood these past four years, it’s been unmatched, the community, I can’t thank them enough,” Campbell said.

A canvas complete regardless of what tomorrow holds.

“I mean it’s been a really special time here at Bellwood and if that was it again. I’ll still have some of the best memories of my life, simply by being around these people,” Campbell said.