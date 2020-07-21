Senator Toomey hosts virtual MLB roundtable to discuss COVID-19 changes

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) is hosting a virtual roundtable on the safe resumption of Major League Baseball (MLB).

“Baseball is finally back, and for millions of Americans, not a moment too soon. I’m excited to host Philadelphia Phillies star Rhys Hoskins, Pittsburgh Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington, and other distinguished panelists to discuss the steps being taken by the league, teams, and players to safely resume the MLB season,” said Senator Toomey. “This forum will allow baseball fans everywhere to hear directly from the league and players about what to expect during these extraordinary circumstances.”

Joining Senator Toomey for the roundtable, which will examine what MLB is doing to keep players safe while resuming play, will be MLB’s Medical Director Dr. Gary Green, MLB’s Senior VP and Deputy General Counsel Patrick Houlihan, MLB Players Association Chief Operating Officer Xavier James, Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, and Pittsburgh Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington.