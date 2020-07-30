SEC moves to 10-game conference only schedule

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Alabama place kicker Andy Pappanastos misses a field goal during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia in Atlanta. There are more bowl games scheduled for the coming season than ever before in major college football: 42, not including the College Football Playoff championship. College football leaders are in the process of piecing together plans to attempt to play a regular season during the COVID-19 pandemic. If it is even possible, everyone anticipates there will be disruptions, added expenses and loads of stress just to get through it. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTAJ) – The Power Five conferences seemed to be aligning with each other.

A day after the ACC announced a 10-game conference schedule, with the potential for one non-conference game, the SEC announced a 10-game conference only schedule Thursday.

The conference says it will start the season on September 26th, and feature two more conference games than a normal season.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 each announced last month they would both be going to conference only schedules for 2020, but did not specify how many games, or when they would start. According to reports, both of those conferences are expected to make those decisions by next week.

If the Big Ten follows the SEC timeline, Penn State would open its season against Northwestern at Beaver Stadium on September 26th.