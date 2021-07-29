SEC approves additions of Oklahoma & Texas

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 07: An ‘SEC’ logo is seen on an end zone pylon before the Missouri Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers during the SEC Championship Game at Georgia Dome on December 7, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WTAJ) — ‘Never say never’ is a phrase many around college football are being reminded of Thursday as the Southeastern Conference (SEC) voted unanimously to extend an invite to the universities of Texas and Oklahoma.

NEWS | The @SEC Presidents & Chancellors voted unanimously Thursday to extend membership invitations to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to join the SEC effective July 1, 2025, with competition to begin in all sports for the 2025-26 academic year. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 29, 2021

The schools will have to formally accept the offer to join the SEC, but unless the schools do a sharp about-face, change will come to college football.

The SEC will now have 16 schools, and will likely start a chain-reaction of conference realignment, with “super conferences” being all the rage. While many initial reactions thought that SEC schools wouldn’t be accepting of Texas and OU, many now believe the move has long been in the works. In an interview with The Dan Le Batard Show former ESPN president John Skipper alluded to the idea that ESPN likely knew of the school’s intentions before spending $300 million on exclusive rights to the conference.





Our captain John Skipper joined the show to shed light on college football realignment and the motivations behind it. Spoiler alert: $$$

🎙 https://t.co/7OW1Zu9wpn 🎙 https://t.co/Z5EMsJdgiQ

➡️ https://t.co/2MdaM3y5jA pic.twitter.com/P2qzFOA4f1 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) July 27, 2021

The ordeal is playing out as a soap opera with a national audience. Wednesday Big XII commissioner Bob Bowlsby accused ESPN of trying to destabilize the conference, sending the network a cease and desist letter.

.@SINow has obtained the cease and desist letter that the Big 12 sent to ESPN.



In it, commissioner Bob Bowlsby says that ESPN has reached out to at least one of the eight remaining Big 12 members in an attempt to convince the school to leave in wake of the Texas and OU exit. pic.twitter.com/j50gEBPWBY — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 28, 2021

ESPN responded Thursday saying it had nothing the cease.

ESPN sent a letter to the Big 12 today in response to the cease and desist from the league.



In short, it says “we did nothing wrong.” pic.twitter.com/EewMoevgy2 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 29, 2021

Texas and Oklahoma have both told the Big XII it would not renew it’s conference media rights in 2025, but expectations are that the schools’ lawyers will begin working to get the schools out of the conference sooner while minimizing the buyout fee.