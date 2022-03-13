Below are the second round matchups for the boys basketball state tournament. The matchups below only reflect those involving Central Pennsylvania schools. The tournament begins Tuesday, March 8th and concludes Saturday, March 26th. You can always reports scores to Sports@WTAJTV.com.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CLASS 2A – SECOND ROUND | Saturday, March 12

Ridgway 59, Greensburg Central Catholic 53

Portage 67, Ft. Cherry High 52



CLASS 3A – SECOND ROUND | Saturday, March 12

Bishop Guilfoyle 62, Chestnut Ridge 48

Junior Patrick Haigh had 22 points to lead the Marauders to a win over the Lions. A big fourth quarter saw 28 points for Bishop Guilfoyle. Matt Whysong had 13 points for Chestnut Ridge.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS A – SECOND ROUND | Saturday, March 12

Mount Calvary Christian

Williamsburg

Due to weather, this game has been postponed to Monday, March 14 at 7:00 p.m. at Mifflin County High.



Shanksville-Stoneycreek 29, Kennedy Catholic 55

Portage High School 55, Berlin-Brothersvalley 35

Union 38, Elk County Catholic 35



CLASS 4A – SECOND ROUND | Saturday, March 12

Villa Maria 59, Bedford 29



CLASS 5A – SECOND ROUND | Saturday, March 12

Hollidaysburg 47, Chartiers Valley 70



