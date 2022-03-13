Below are the second round matchups for the boys basketball state tournament. The matchups below only reflect those involving Central Pennsylvania schools. The tournament begins Tuesday, March 8th and concludes Saturday, March 26th. You can always reports scores to Sports@WTAJTV.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS 2A – SECOND ROUND | Saturday, March 12
Ridgway 59, Greensburg Central Catholic 53
Portage 67, Ft. Cherry High 52
CLASS 3A – SECOND ROUND | Saturday, March 12
Bishop Guilfoyle 62, Chestnut Ridge 48
Junior Patrick Haigh had 22 points to lead the Marauders to a win over the Lions. A big fourth quarter saw 28 points for Bishop Guilfoyle. Matt Whysong had 13 points for Chestnut Ridge.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS A – SECOND ROUND | Saturday, March 12
Mount Calvary Christian
Williamsburg
Due to weather, this game has been postponed to Monday, March 14 at 7:00 p.m. at Mifflin County High.
Shanksville-Stoneycreek 29, Kennedy Catholic 55
Portage High School 55, Berlin-Brothersvalley 35
Union 38, Elk County Catholic 35
CLASS 4A – SECOND ROUND | Saturday, March 12
Villa Maria 59, Bedford 29
CLASS 5A – SECOND ROUND | Saturday, March 12
Hollidaysburg 47, Chartiers Valley 70
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.