New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) gets helped off the field after getting hurt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

(WTAJ) — Former Penn State Running Back and Current New York Giant Saquon Barkley is expected to be out for the next several weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweeted about it Monday morning.