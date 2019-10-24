Saint Francis women’s basketball picked No. 2 in NEC preseason

The Saint Francis women welcome a new coach and the same high expectations for the upcoming season.

Members of the team attended Northeast Conference Media Day in Brooklyn, New York, Wednesday.

The team will play under Keila Whittington’s leadership. Whittington comes to SFU from Marist College. She also coached as an assistant at Penn State from 2001-07.

The Red Flash were picked No. 2 in the conference by the NEC head coaches behind returning champion Robert Morris. You can view the full rankings here.

