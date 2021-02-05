Saint Francis women make it ten straight wins

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – For the 10th straight game, Saint Francis women’s basketball found a way to win a basketball game.

Jada Dapaa tied a career-high with 12 points, and Bellwood-Antis grad Karson Swogger added 11 for the Red Flash, as they downed Merrimack 61-48 Friday, improving to 9-0 in NEC play.

Saint Francis outrebounded Merrimack 35-31 and outshot the Warriors 40 percent to 30.8 percent during the game’s entirety. The Red Flash held the 75.8 percent to 62.5 percent advantage from the charity stripe. SFU shot 56.5 percent from the field in the first half compared to 24 percent by Merrimack.