Saint Francis will not play rescheduled fall sports seasons

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — The hits keep coming for fall sports athletes at small schools around the country.

Saint Francis Athletics will not be participating in their 2020 fall sports competition that was rescheduled to the spring of 2021. The fall season got pushed to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means cross country, field hockey, football, soccer and women’s volleyball will not compete this school year. Winter and spring sports are still underway at this time.

The university said this decision will assist in greatly decreasing the amount of out-of-state travel and out-of-state visitors for competition.

“Hosting Spring 2021 competition for only winter and spring teams will help to mitigate the risk of virus exposure for the broad campus community which is paramount for the institution,” they stated.

