Saint Francis releases 2020 football schedule

LORETTO, Pa (WTAJ) — The Saint Francis football program will play its first game against an FBS opponent in school history when it travels to Buffalo on Sept. 12.

You can find the full schedule below:

Game One: September 3 at Richmond

Game Two: September 12 at Buffalo

Game Three: September 19 at Sacred Heart

Game Four: September 26 vs. Merrimack

Game Five: October 3 at Robert Morris

Game Six: October 10 vs. Bryant

Game Seven: October 17 vs. Central Connecticut State

Game Eight: October 24 vs. Lehigh

Game Nine: October 31 at Wagner

Game 10: November 14 at Long Island

Game 11: November 21 vs. Duquesne