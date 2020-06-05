Saint Francis releases 2020 football schedule

LORETTO, Pa (WTAJ) — The Saint Francis football program will play its first game against an FBS opponent in school history when it travels to Buffalo on Sept. 12.
You can find the full schedule below:
Game One: September 3 at Richmond
Game Two: September 12 at Buffalo
Game Three: September 19 at Sacred Heart
Game Four: September 26 vs. Merrimack
Game Five: October 3 at Robert Morris
Game Six: October 10 vs. Bryant
Game Seven: October 17 vs. Central Connecticut State
Game Eight: October 24 vs. Lehigh
Game Nine: October 31 at Wagner
Game 10: November 14 at Long Island
Game 11: November 21 vs. Duquesne