Saint Francis Men’s Basketball releases 2020-2021 schedule

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – Coming off back-to-back appearances in the NEC Championship, the Saint Francis Red Flash will begin their 2020 season Wednesday November 25th against Pittsburgh.

The Red Flash will play at least five non-conference games with Pitt (Nov. 25th), vs. UMBC (Nov. 28th), at Virginia (Dec. 1st), at Liberty (Dec. 3rd), and finally home against former NEC foe Robert Morris (Dec. 5th) who joined the Horizon League this year.

The NEC conference schedule will be a modified 18-games schedule starting in early December. The schedule will consist of nine home and nine road contests with five opponents visiting Loretto and the Red Flash traveling to five. Saint Francis will play a split series with travel partner Mount St. Mary’s at the start and conclusion of conference play, while the other eight conference matchups will be back-to-backs at one site.

The Red Flash opens NEC play December 8 with a trip to Mount St. Mary’s before Fairleigh Dickinson visits DeGol Arena for a two-game set (Dec. 15-16.)

Eight games are on the January schedule with the majority of contests played on a Thursday/Friday timeline. Saint Francis opens 2021 in Brooklyn with two games at LIU (Jan. 7-8) before Bryant makes the trek to Pennsylvania (Jan. 14-15.) A series with Sacred Heart (Jan. 21-22) will be followed by the first make-up window and a Saturday/Sunday series at home against Central Connecticut (Jan. 30-31.)

The February schedule opens with a meeting of the NEC’s two most distant schools as of this winter, as SFU heads to the Bay State for two games at Merrimack (Feb. 4-5.) St. Francis Brooklyn will play in Loretto for two games (Feb. 11-12) before a second make-up window and a Red Flash trip to Staten Island to face Wagner (Feb. 20-21.) The conference regular-season schedule closes at home with a visit from travel partner Mount St. Mary’s (Feb. 25.)

A third make-up window will take the traditional place of the NEC Quarterfinals, as the conference tournament will be a four-team contest in 2021. The semifinals will be played March 6 with the conference title game for the automatic qualifier to a highly anticipated NCAA tournament slated for March 9.