SFU’s Blockmon joins pro league in Turkey

ISTANBUL, Turkey (WTAJ) — Former Saint Francis guard Isaiah Blackmon will begin his professional career with the Turkish Basketball Super League (BSL), according to the university.

The 2019-20 NEC Player of the Year signed a deal with Besiktas Sompo Japan Istanbul, which is the same team that NBA All-Star Deron Williams played for in 2011.

Saint Francis head men’s basketball coach Rob Krimmel said that he is really excited for Isaiah and his family.

Related Content SFU’s Blackmon named NEC player of the year Video

“Besiktas is a big-time club with a rich tradition. This is the highest level that we have had a player sign in over 25 years. To see him realize his dream of becoming a professional basketball player is a proud moment for our staff and our program,” he said.

Krimmel said that Blackmon is a special talent on the basketball court and an even better person off the court.

“He persevered through so much during his time at Saint a Francis to become one of the best players to ever wear a Red Flash uniform,” Krimmel continued.

Blackmon ranks third in SFU’s program history with 218 3-point field goals and a 42.0% 3-point range.

Despite two ACL tears during his college career, Blackmon finished seventh in the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,606 points. In the 2019-20 season, he averaged 18.8 ppg and 21.6 ppg in conference play. He is the third player in program history to win NEC Player of the Year.

Besiktas finished eighth in the BSL last season with an 11-12 record. They competed in the Champions League in each of the last four seasons, recording a 7-7 league record in 2019-20.