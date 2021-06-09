Rudolph says goal is to start for the Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) passes as he is pressured by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – In April, fourth-year Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, signed a one-year, $5 million contract extension, making him the only Steelers QB under contract in 2022.

Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs were also signed and Rudolph said he is excited to working and competing with them.

25-year-old Rudolph said his approach is to prove himself every day and wants to eventually be the Steelers starter.

“My goal is to be a starting quarterback in this league and for our team,” said Rudolph.

I’m working towards that goal every single day. I can only control myself and the way I prepare, and the way I approach and play in OTAs and camp. that’s on the forefront of my mind, I’m not worried about 2022 or anything like that, I’m trying to live in the moment and be the best I can for my team.”

Rudolph said Pittsburgh is a place he wants to be for a long time and called the organization home.

