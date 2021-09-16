Rivalry renewed, Steelers and Raiders set for 30th meeting Sunday

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers-Las Vegas Raiders rivalry is as old as time itself. It’s been a generation, or two, since the series was it at is best, still when the Steelers and Raiders meet Sunday it means just a little more.

“You grow up and watch all the NFL Films videos. You grow up and watch Rich Gannon and you watch Terrelle Pryor take a 90-yarder down the middle right before I got here. There’s so many memories of plays like that,” said Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Sunday’s game is the 30th between the two teams, the Pearl anniversary. The series began in the 70’s and the Steelers 1972 win on the “Immaculate Reception” in the division round of the playoffs was Pittsburgh’s first postseason win and it jumpstarted one of the sport’s most successful franchises.

50-years later the rivalry has cooled. The two last met in 2018, the Raiders beating Pittsburgh 24-21.

All-time Las Vegas leads the series 16-13, the postseason series is split 3-3.

Sunday’s game is Pittsburgh’s home-opener. Both teams are 1-0 after week one wins. The game is at 1 p.m. and airs on CBS.