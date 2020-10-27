Ridgway School District quarantines football team after COVID-19 case

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high school student at the Ridgway Area School District has tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The student that tested positive was an athlete and as a result, the football team has been quarantined. This includes students from Johnsonburg that play on the football team as well.

The student tested positive on Oct. 26 and reported that symptoms began on Oct. 19. Under the guidance of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the district has started to contact trace from Oct. 17 onward.

The football coaching staff and students in close contact with the student who tested positive are also in quarantine under guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The district also notified Brookville, who played Ridgway last week in playoffs.

Ridgway Area School District said that close contacts notified today, unless otherwise specified, are required by the DOH to quarantine for 14 days until Nov. 6. All students who were in close contact have been notified.

“Parents of close contacts will be contacted as the contact tracing procedures unfold. General public updates will be provided upon completion of required procedures. They cannot be provided in the midst of the process,” the district said in a Facebook post.

In the post, the district mentioned that parents and guardians were concerned about exposure a homecoming dance hosted by a parent on Oct. 17. They said the sponsors of the dance were notified by the district Tuesday morning and that parents would conduct contact tracing.