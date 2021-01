UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) - The Penn State men’s basketball team came out on top Saturday night with an 81-78 victory over Northwestern in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Led by junior guard Izaiah Brockington with a game-high 21 points, and three other Nittany Lions (5-6, 2-5) in double figures, Penn State (5-6, 2-5) picked up its second-straight Big Ten Conference win.