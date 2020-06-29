Reports: Patriots sign quarterback Cam Newton

FILE – In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. While Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback’s future. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

FOXBORO, MA. (WTAJ) – Just when you thought the Patriots were going to start to come back to earth with Tom Brady leaving, they pull a slide of hand.

According to multiple reports, New England is signing quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million dollars. The former MVP was released by the Carolina Panthers back in March after dealing with a shoulder injury and knee injury the last two seasons.

Newton has passed for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions and has rushed for 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns in his career, all with Carolina.