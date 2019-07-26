Report: Raiders’ Antonio Brown starts training camp on non-football injury list

According to a report by ESPN, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown will start training camp on the non-football injury list.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Brown will not be practicing with the Raiders at the beginning of camp.

Raiders WR Antonio Brown has been placed on the non-football injury list to begin camp, per source — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 26, 2019

Brown started his day Friday by arriving to training camp in a hot air balloon.

He used a helicopter to arrive to Steelers camp before the 2018 season.

The Steelers traded Brown to the Raiders this past offseason. He is set to make around $54 million over the next three years.