Report: NHL pushing closer to a potential 24-team playoff format

NEW YORK, NY. (WTAJ) – There is still no return date set for the NHL.

However, according to a report from Pierre Lebrun of The Athletic, there is some insight into what a return would like, should the sport resume.

According to Lebrun, the league is looking to move straight to the playoffs, but instead of the traditional 16 team, it would expand to 24 teams for just this season.

The format would involve four hub cities with six teams per hub split up by division. In the East, the Atlantic Division Hub would include Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Florida, New York (Rangers), and Tampa Bay. The Metropolitan Hub would include Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Washington, New York (Islanders), Carolina, Columbus.

The Western Conference would include the Central Hub of Chicago, St. Louis, Nashville, Dallas, Colorado, and Winnipeg. The Pacific Hub would include Vegas, Arizona, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, and Minnesota.