Report: Mason Rudolph will not take legal action against Myles Garrett after brawl

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — Mason Rudolph will not be taking legal action against Browns DE Myles Garrett after Thursday’s brawl, according to reports.
Ian Rapoport from NFL.com is reporting that Rudolph is considering the issue an NFL matter.
Garrett was suspended for, at minimum, the remainder of the season by the NFL Friday for ripping off Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him in the head with it at the end of the game.
Steelers’ Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for three games for throwing punches and kicking Garrett during the altercation.
Other players may face league discipline as well.