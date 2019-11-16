Report: Mason Rudolph will not take legal action against Myles Garrett after brawl

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — Mason Rudolph will not be taking legal action against Browns DE Myles Garrett after Thursday’s brawl, according to reports.

Ian Rapoport from NFL.com is reporting that Rudolph is considering the issue an NFL matter.

#Steelers QB Mason Rudolph won’t take legal action against #Browns DE Myles Garrett after last night’s melee, source said. Rudolph considers the situation to be exclusively an NFL matter. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2019

Garrett was suspended for, at minimum, the remainder of the season by the NFL Friday for ripping off Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him in the head with it at the end of the game.

Steelers’ Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for three games for throwing punches and kicking Garrett during the altercation.

Other players may face league discipline as well.