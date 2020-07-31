Report: Manfred threatens to shutdown MLB season

FILE – In this Friday, July 24, 2020, file photo, Miami Marlins’ Jesus Aguilar, right, celebrates a 5-2 win with teammates following a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. The Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15. The Marlins received positive test results for four additional players Tuesday, July 23, 2020, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

NEW YORK, NY. (WTAJ) – We’ve only had baseball for a week, and it could be heading to its expiration date.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has informed MLBPA executive director Tony Clark that if the sport doesn’t do a better job at handling the coronavirus, Manfred will be forced to shut the season down.

This comes on the heels of a week where we saw the Miami Marlins have 21 positive tests among their traveling party, forcing multiple teams to have to postpone games, such as the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Nationals, Toronto Blue Jays, St. Louis Cardinals, and Milwaukee Brewers.

Passan’s reporting includes talking to players who fear the season could be cancelled as soon as Monday if the positive tests continue to increase.

An MLB internal investigation found the Marlins outbreak could be traced to going out during an exhibition trip to Atlanta.

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA on Friday jointly announced the results of COVID-19 testing through Thursday. Of the 11,895 samples taken over the past week, there were 29 positive tests — 20 by players and nine by staff members.