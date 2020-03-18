Report: Former Eagles QB Foles traded to Bears

FILE – In this Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles throws during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, in Cleveland. Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Nick Foles will start against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. Pederson made the announcement on Monday, Sept. 3, […]

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WTAJ) – A former Super Bowl MVP quarterback is on the move once again.

Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles was reportedly traded Wednesday from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Chicago Bears for a fourth round compensatory pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport were first to report this news.

Foles only started four games last season in the first year of a four-year deal with the Jaguars due to injury. Foles beat the Bears in the 2019 NFC Wild-Card game at Soldier Field, and of course led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory two years ago.

His contract is expected to be restructured to make the trade work.