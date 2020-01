New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown carries his helmet during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WTAJ) — Antonio Brown has been released from jail on bond Friday morning, according to ESPN.

ESPN reports that Brown will be required to wear a GPS monitor, get a mental health evaluation, release his passport and guns, and get drug and alcohol testing.

Brown’s bond was set at $100,000, according to ESPN.

Brown was in legal trouble again this week after allegedly assaulting a moving truck driver.