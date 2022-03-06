ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Saturday saw wrestlers compete in regional matchups, with the top three finishers at each weight advancing to state.

In the Northwest AAA Regional at Altoona High School, State College’s Pierson Manville beat Bradford’s Brett Thompson 12-2 for the 138 title.

At 145 pounds, no. 1 seed Jude Swisher from Bellefonte won his fourth regional title, defeating no. 2 seed Riley Bower from Williamsport 7-0.

At 148 pounds, no. 1 seed Luke Sipes from Altoona beat no. 3 seed Kaemen Smith from Cathedral Prep, 3-2.

PIAA Northwest AAA Regional Results

Weight Name 106 1. Aiden Beimel (Saint Marys)

2. Luke Hileman (Altoona)

3. Keegan Oler (Cathedral Prep)

4. Landyn Lukens (Selinsgrove)

5. Teige Berger (General McLane)

6. Ben Fuller (Meadville) 113 1. Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport)

2. Nic Allison (Mifflin County)

3. Evan Davis (Clearfield)

4. Dysen Gould (Punxsutawney)

5. Garrett Choates (Bellefonte)

6. Alex Reed (Shikellamy) 120 1. Asher Cunningham (State College)

2. Casey Smith (Juniata)

3. Hunter Johnson (Mifflin County)

4. Cyrus Hurd (Cathedral Prep)

5. Logan Sallot (McDowell)

6. Luke Ananea (Central Mountain) 126 1. Dalton Perry (Central Mountain)

2. Jake VanDee (Cathedral Prep)

3. Brady Collins (Clearfield)

4. Taylor Smith (Juniata)

5. Devon Harris (Williamsport)

6. Jacob Campbell (State College 132 1. Luke Simcox (Central Mountain)

2. Braden Bower (Williamsport)

3. Aidan O’Shea (Bellefonte)

4. Isaac McGregor (Shikellamy)

5. Brendan Orr (DuBois)

6. Blake Aumiller (Mifflin County) 138 1. Pierson Manville (State College)

2. Taylor Weaver (Central Mountain)

3. Brett Thompson (Bradford)

4. Jake Cunningham (Mifflin County)

5. Gage Long (Bellefonte)

6. Nolan Barr (Clearfield) 145 1. Jude Swisher (Bellefonte)

2. Riley Bower (Williamsport)

3. Griffin Walizer (Central Mountain)

4.Steffan Lynch (Cathedral Prep)

5. Kyle Cousins (General McLane)

6. Will Young (Altoona) 152 1. Luke Sipes (Altoona)

2. Kaemen Smith (Cathedral Prep)

3. Aiden Gaugler (Selinsgrove)

4. Carter Weaver (Williamsport)

5. Artis Simmons (McDowell)

6. Braylen Corter (Central Mountain) 160 1. Kyler Everly (Mifflin County)

2. Roman Morrone (Williamsport)

3. Caleb Butterfield (McDowell)

4. Rocco Serafini (Central Mountain)

5. Lukas Laktash (Bradford)

6. Clay Mallory (Cathedral Prep) 172 1. Waylon Wehler (Saint Marys)

2. Mark McGonigal (Clearfield)

3. Kelyn Blossey (Cathedral Prep)

4. Braden Newby (State College)

5. Gage Wolfe (Shikellamy)

6. Aaron Sleeth (Hollidaysburg) 189 1. Trey Shoemaker (Mifflin County)

2. Carter Chamberlain (Clearfield)

3. Griffin Buzzell (Meadville)

4. Tucker Teats (Selinsgrove)

5. Ryan White (DuBois)

6. Damien Galentine (Central Mountain) 215 1. Nicholas Pavlechko (State College)

2. Anson Wagner (Mifflin County)

3. Troy Peterson (McDowell)

4. Hayden Kovalick (Clearfield)

5. Mason Rebuck (Shikellamy)

6. Steven Miller (Selinsgrove) 285 1. Charles Crews (Williamsport)

2. Oliver Billotte (Clearfield)

3. Wilson Spires (General McLane)

4. Jack Sroka (McDowell)

5. Brayden Blackwell (Central Mountain)

6. Shane Focht (State College)

The Southwest AA Regionals at Peters Township saw some wrestlers from our area.

At 120 pounds, Brookville’s Cole Householder beat Hunter Gould of Conneaut, 3-1.

At 132, Owen Reinsel of Brookville beat Conchranton Jack Martinec, 15-0.

Brookville won the team title, with at total of 141 points.

PIAA Southwest AA Regional Results

Weight Name 106 1. Parker Sentipal (Burgettstown)

2. Easton Mull (Chestnut Ridge)

3. Korry Walls (Tyrone)

4. Jacob Sombronski (United)

5. Mason Beatty (Mount Union)

6. Jack Darlington (Penns Valley)

7. Colton Frazier (North Star)

8. Dylan Klim (Derry) 113 1. Landon Bainey (West Branch)

2. Lucas Fye (Bald Eagle Area)

3. Jack Kazalas (Quaker Valley)

4. Brock Holderbaum (Chestnut Ridge)

5. Gideon Bracken (United)

6. James Walzer (Montour)

7. Colin Bartley (Laurel)

8. Ryan Yocum (Huntingdon) 120 1. Chris Vargo (Bentworth)

2. Coen Bainey (Bald Eagle Area)

3. Cooper Hornack (Burrell)

4. Ross Dull (Chestnut Ridge)

5. Logan Richey (Quaker Valley)

6. Trevor Donaldson (Meyersdale)

7. Nick Coudriet (Philipsburg-Osceola)

8. Tyler Clark (Frazier) 126 1. Trent Hoover (Penn Cambria)

2. Trevor Husick (Tussey Mountain)

3. Kobi Burkett (Chestnut Ridge)

4. Timmy Cafrelli (South Side)

5. Gaven Suica (Burgettstown)

6. Dylan Bruce (Elizabeth Forward)

7. Brandon Krul (Quaker Valley)

8. Davis Stepp (Beth Center) 132 1. Calan Bollman (Chestnut Ridge)

2. Joey Sentipal (Burgettstown)

3. Kyle McCollum (Beth Center)

4. Peter Chacon (Montour)

5. Ashton Sipes (Tyrone)

6. Niko Ferra (Burrell)

7. George Campbell (Glendale)

8. Marcus Gable (Philipsburg-Osceola) 138 1. Easton Toth (Forest Hills)

2. Ambrose Boni (Central Valley)

3. Jamison Poklembo (Mt. Pleasant)

4. Rudy Brown (Burgettstown)

5. Andrew Johnson (Southmoreland)

6. Mason Weyant (Chestnut Ridge)

7. Cameron Snoeberger (North Star)

8. Lukas Walk (Tyrone) 145 1. Ty Watson (Penns Valley)

2. Trevor Weyandt (Chestnut Ridge)

3. Noah Teeter (Forest Hills)

4. Chase Frameli (Jefferson Morgan)

5. Gage Heilbrun (Marion Center)

6. Shawn Szymanski (Burrell)

7. Austin Foster (Philipsburg-Osceola)

8. Anthony Lancos (Burgettstown) 152 1. Jackson Arrington (Forest Hills)

2. Jack Moyer (Chestnut Ridge)

3. Tyler Berish (Beth Center)

4. Justin Richey (Quaker Valley)

5. Isaiah Pisano (Hopewell)

6. Conor Johnson (Mt. Pleasant)

7. Joey Boughton (Avonworth)

8. Ezra Masood (Tussey Mountain) 160 1. Grant Mackay (Laurel)

2. Zeke Dubler (Glendale)

3. Luke Moore (Chestnut Ridge)

4. Christian Hirak (Derry)

5. Damian Barr (Burrell)

6. Braedon Welsh (Fort Cherry)

7. Trevor Pettit (Beth Center)

8. DJ Slovick (Burgettstown) 172 1. Rune Lawrence (Frazier)

2. Suds Dubler (Glendale)

3. Gavin Stewart (Marion Center)

4. Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area)

5. Rowan Holmes (Somerset)

6. Mason Diemert (Quaker Valley)

7. Daniel Moore (Chestnut Ridge)

8. Tommy Cohenour (Southern Huntingdon) 189 1. Patrick Cutchember (Quaker Valley)

2. Noah Gnibus (Mt. Pleasant)

3. Brenan Morgan (Central Valley)

4. Noah Foltz (Bald Eagle Area)

5. Ethan Kubat (Central Cambria)

6. Cole Clark (Burrell)

7. Grant Mathias (Berlin)

8. Chase Tinstman (Laurel) 215 1. Dayton Pitzer (Mt. Pleasant)

2. Vitali Daniels (Bentworth)

3. Kirk Bearjar (Forest Hills)

4. Anthony Govern (Southmoreland)

5. Ceaton Hale (Bedford)

6. Britton Spangle (Glendale)

7. Landon Millward (Freedom)

8. David Honan (Moshannon Valley) 285 1. Matt Watkins (Tussey Mountain)

2. Gunner Singleton (Huntingdon)

3. Cameron Carter-Green (Washington)

4. Braden Ewing (Tyrone)

5. Cooper Lingenfelter (Bedford)

6. Joseph Baronick (Burgettstown)

7. Derek Beach (Northern Bedford)

8. Karter Quick (Central Cambria)

