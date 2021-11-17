Red Sox owners in talks to buy NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Jake Guentzel (59) is greeted by Cody Ceci (4) and other teammates on the bench after scoring against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

BOSTON (AP) — The owners of the Boston Red Sox are in talks to buy the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.

Red Sox President Sam Kennedy confirmed on Wednesday that Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Major League Baseball team as well as Liverpool FC of the Premier League and is partners in the RFK Racing NASCAR team, has been working on a deal for the professional hockey club. The talks were first reported by Sportico.

Kennedy declined to elaborate on the terms of the deal. Sportico valued the Penguins last month at $845 million.

Former Penguins star and current part-owner Mario Lemieux and the management team will reportedly remain in place.

FSG has been looking to add another major sports franchise to its portfolio.

This spring, it brought on as an investor Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who has said he ultimately wants to own an NBA team. FSG received a reported $750 million investment from RedBird Capital Partners in March that valued the sports conglomerate at $7.35 billion.