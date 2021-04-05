Red-Hot Red Flash Softball starts NEC play 8-0

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — The three time defending NEC Champion St. Francis softball team has started NEC play red-hot. With two four-game sweeps of Wagner and Merrimack, the Red Flash have begun conference play 8-0.

Coach Jessica O’Donnell attributes the success to the way team handled and responded to last season’s shut down and quarantine. She’s the team put in work on their own to stay in shape and ready to play. Now, they are taking full advantage of every opportunity.

Coach O’Donnell explains, “We’ve really taken the approach when we started the season to let’s just be grateful of every opportunity and play like this could be our last game. We’ve just taken the bull by the horns, if you will, to appreciate the opportunities that we have because you never know when it’s going to be taken away again.”

In the Wagner series, the SFU pitching staff didn’t let them score a single run. Against Merrimack, Sophomore Rachel Marsden pitched a no-hitter in the Red Flash’s 6-1 victory in game two. On the season, Sophomore Grace Vesco has thrown two no-hitters and has a 0.98 ERA.

SFU opens a series at home against Farleigh-Dickinson on Wednesday at Noon.