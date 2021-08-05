Red Flash kick off first practice

The Red Flash practiced for the first time of the 2021 season on Thursday in Loretto, Pa.

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – After the 2020 schedule was completely wiped out due to COVID-19, the Red Flash had their first practice of the season on Thursday.

“Once something gets taken from you and you’re able to come out and do it again, you appreciate it a lot more,” said Chris Villarrial, Saint Francis’ head football coach. “And I’ve seen a lot of excitement. I’ve seen guys not taking plays off. So, we’ve very excited, but it’s the first day, we’ve got a lot of things to do. We got to keep oiling them up, and knocking the rust off.”

“One year out of the game– it was tough,” said Gio Vonne Sanders, Saint Francis redshirt junior safety. “But we got to focus on the little things with the team. We got to lift more, train more. Little things for fall. It was hard, but we got through it and it’s going to show this fall.”

“We’re looking to bond,” said Villarial, who is entering his 12th season. “We have a short time to do that. We have an FBS game coming up, so they know the challenge ahead, but I think they’re ready for it. There’s a lot of excitement on campus right now. We’re just going to take it day to day right, we’re not going to look ahead.”

The Red Flash open their season on September 3 at Eastern Michigan. It will be the first time the Red Flash play an FBS school.