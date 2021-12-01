Red Flash beat Bucknell at home

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – Saint Francis Red Flash beat the Bucknell Bison 93-67 at the DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pa.

SFU’s Ramiir Dixon-Conover finished the night with a career-high 23 points, four points, three assists, and a steal.

The Red Flash lead 42-32 at halftime, but ran away with it in the second half, twice leading by 35 points.

Andrew Funk led the Bison with 17 points.

Saint Francis is now 3-3 on the season.

Up next for the Red Flash, a trip to Athens to take on Ohio at 3:30 on Saturday.

