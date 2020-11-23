Ravens report COVID-19 cases days before game vs Pittsburgh

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, front left, fumbles the ball while being hit by Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. The Steelers won 28-24. Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

BALTIMORE (WTAJ) — Multiple members of the Baltimore Ravens organization have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/2J3zWytk8i — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 23, 2020

The Ravens said all individuals with COVID-19 immediately started to self-quarantine. Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Under Armour Performance Center will be closed as a result, with all team activities scheduled to be conducted virtually.

The Ravens are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. On Monday evening, the Steelers released a statement, reducing the number of people allowed in Beaver Stadium to 2,500 people.

In the statement, the Steelers said this update in spectators will not impact their game against the Ravens. However, it is still unclear how these recent cases will impact it.

“We will continue to work closely with and follow guidance from the NFL, team doctors and our medical trainers,” the Ravens said.

The Ravens played the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, losing 30-24 in overtime.

