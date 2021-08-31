Ravens cut former Penn State quarterback McSorley

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley (7) throws against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 19-14. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

BALTIMORE (WATJ) — The Baltimore Ravens cut former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley Tuesday as NFL teams reduced their rosters to the mandated 53 players.

McSorley missed much of the preseason with a back injury, but returned to pactice last week.

Baltimore reportedly hopes to re-sign McSorley to its practice squad.

McSorley has seen action in three games over the past two seasons attempting 10 passes. He’s complete three for 90 yards and a touchdown.

