Ravens cut former Penn State quarterback McSorley

BALTIMORE (WATJ) — The Baltimore Ravens cut former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley Tuesday as NFL teams reduced their rosters to the mandated 53 players.
McSorley missed much of the preseason with a back injury, but returned to pactice last week.
Baltimore reportedly hopes to re-sign McSorley to its practice squad.
McSorley has seen action in three games over the past two seasons attempting 10 passes. He’s complete three for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.