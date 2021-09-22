Rain forces postponement of Pirates’ game at Reds

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pittsburgh Pirates’ starting pitcher Chad Kuhl (39) runs past the tarp covered field prior to a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Sept 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The finale of Pittsburgh’s three-game series at Cincinnati was postponed Wednesday by rain about 10 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. The game was rescheduled for Monday at 1:10 p.m.

The teams split the first two games of the series. The Reds have lost eight straight series and were trying to avoid losing a ninth straight series, which would be their longest streak since a 10-series losing streak in August-September 1982.

They are chasing the streaking St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild card.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: C Tyler Stephenson was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday’s game. C Mark Kolozavary was optioned to Triple-A Louisville and RHP Tejay Antone (right elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Pittsburgh is scheduled to open a four-game series at Philadelphia on Thursday.

Reds: Cincinnati is scheduled to open a four-game series against Washington on Thursday.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss