Jennerstown Speedway campaigns to bring SRX to Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jennerstown Speedway is campaigning to bring the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) to the Somerset County racing facility.

The track displayed signs and took to social media Friday and Saturday during their 4th annual Motor Mountain Masters calling on the made-for-tv racing series to make a visit to the area.

Sign handed out to race fans during 4th annual Motor Mountain Masters on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.

Jennerstown enlisted help from race fans by handing out signs to hold up during the race that read “Hey Ray! Bring SRX to Jennerstown Speedway.” Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Jeremy Mayfield also posed for a photo holding a sign with the same message.

Mayfield competed in the 150 lap Pro Late Model race at Jennerstown driving the number 44 car for Mark Smith Racing.

The message refers to SRX founder and hall of fame NASCAR team owner and crew chief Ray Evernham who along with driver Tony Stewart debuted the series earlier this summer. SRX races were broadcast on CBS and featured famous drivers and short tracks from across the country.

The series concluded in July at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway where NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliot battled alongside his father Bill Elliot and won the final race of the year.