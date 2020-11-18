CBS to broadcast Formula E races across U.S.

(WTAJ) — The ABB Formula E Championship, an international racing series, has announced a multi-year partnership with CBS that will bring over 60 hours of live race coverage across the U.S.

The all-electric motorsport series announced on their website Wednesday that the partnership will bring all 14 racing events during their 2020/2021 season across CBS Sports platforms, each in a 90-minute program.

A minimum of two races that include the New York City E-Prix, will be broadcast on the main CBS Television Network. At least six additional events are expected to be broadcast on CBS Sports Network as well as a one-hour preview show. All remaining events, including qualifying sessions, will be streamed on CBS Sports Digital.

“CBS is a leading media network in the USA with an impressive multi-platform offering and a growing portfolio of premium international sports content”, said Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer of Formula E. “We are delighted to partner with them in an important market for the Formula E ecosystem.”

The series held its inaugural season in 2014 and has raced in numerous cities across the globe. The broadcast partnership allows Formula E to expand its audience in new key markets; specifically in the USA.

The USA is a priority market for Formula E and its ecosystem. Having raced in the United States every year since its inception, the championship made history in 2017, when it introduced racing to the five boroughs of New York City. Statement by Formula E



The series also sees the U.S. as a critical market for many car manufacturers and hopes the potential exposure the media partnership creates will help automotive partners launch electric vehicles in the future.

“We are excited to add Formula E to our CBS Sports portfolio, the innovative and thrilling races are a great fit for our live programming line-up,” said CBS Sports EVP of Programming, Dan Weinberg. “Formula E is a leader in the push to make sports more environmentally friendly, we’re proud to partner with such a progressive organization and bring great content to race fans across the U.S.”