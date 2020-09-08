PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn’t ignore Dustin Colquitt’s resume.
The longtime Kansas City punter has seen a little of everything during his 15 years kicking for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
It’s that experience that led to the Steelers cutting Jordan Berry to make room for Colquitt on the eve of the 2020 regular season.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Colquitt’s consistency is one of the reasons the team opted to move on from Berry.
Punter Colquitt’s resume too good for Steelers to pass up
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn’t ignore Dustin Colquitt’s resume.