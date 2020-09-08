Punter Colquitt’s resume too good for Steelers to pass up

FILE – Then-Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt (2) punts the ball during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Pittsburgh signed Colquitt on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, and he will be in uniform when the Steelers open at the New York Giants on Sept. 14. It was the highest-profile of a series of roster moves Pittsburgh made in hopes of chasing down defending AFC North champion Baltimore.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn’t ignore Dustin Colquitt’s resume.

The longtime Kansas City punter has seen a little of everything during his 15 years kicking for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

It’s that experience that led to the Steelers cutting Jordan Berry to make room for Colquitt on the eve of the 2020 regular season.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Colquitt’s consistency is one of the reasons the team opted to move on from Berry. 

