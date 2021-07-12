PSU’s Larkin drafted by Blue Jays in ninth round

Toronto selected Conor Larkin in the ninth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. (Courtesy Penn State Athletics)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Senior pitcher Conor Larkin was picked in the ninth round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Larkin is from Royersford, Pa. He is the 73rd Nittany Lion drafted in the MLB, and the 44th pitcher.

Larkin appeared 50 times for the Nittany Lions, with 23 starts, winning nine games for Penn State.

In 2020, he ranked sixth in the Big Ten with a 1.69 ERA. Larkin also lead the team in this category.

A three-time Academic All-Big Ten, Larkin graduated with a degree in management in May.