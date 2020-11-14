PSU’s Barbour named to college sports think tank

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour has been named to a think tank that will help sustain Olympic & Paralympic programming opportunities within college athletics.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) think tank will have three groups focused on partnership, sports economics and regulations. Barbour will serve in the sports economics group.

Barbour has been serving on the USOPC Collegiate Advisory Council since October of 2017.

