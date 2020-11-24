PSU releases women’s basketball schedule

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Big Ten has released their women’s basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season.
Penn State will tip-off on Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. to start the season in a game against Coppin State. In more non-conference action, Penn State will also play St. Francis on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. and Rhode Island on Dec. 3.
The Lady Lions will start 2021 with a game against Ohio State on Jan. 4.
The full schedule is below:
- NOV. 25 – PSU VS COPPIN STATE (HOME)
- NOV. 30 – PSU VS ST. FRANCIS (HOME)
- DEC. 3 – PSU VS RHODE ISLAND (HOME)
- DEC. 20 – PSU VS PURDUE (HOME)
- DEC. 23 – PSU VS MICHIGAN (AWAY)
- DEC. 31 – PSU VS MARYLAND (HOME)
- JAN 4 – PSU VS OHIO STATE (AWAY)
- JAN. 7 – PSU VS INDIANA (HOME)
- JAN. 10 – PSU VS MINNESOTA (AWAY)
- JAN. 17 – PSU VS NORTHWESTERN (HOME)
- JAN. 21 – PSU VS RUTGERS (AWAY)
- JAN. 25 – PSU VS MINNESOTA (HOME)
- JAN. 28 – PSU VS ILLINOIS (AWAY)
- JAN. 31 – PSU VS PURDUE (AWAY)
- FEB. 4 – PSU VS NEBRASKA (HOME)
- FEB. 7 – PSU VS WISCONSIN (HOME)
- FEB. 10 – PSU VS INDIANA
- FEB. 13 – PSU VS MICHIGAN STATE
- FEB. 18 – PSU VS IOWA
- FEB. 21 – PSU VS NEBRASKA
- FEB. 24 – PSU VS OHIO STATE
- FEB. 28 – PSU VS RUTGERS
- MARCH 5/6 – PSU VS MARYLAND
The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for March 9-13 in Indianapolis.
