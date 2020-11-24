PSU releases women’s basketball schedule

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Big Ten has released their women’s basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season.

Penn State will tip-off on Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. to start the season in a game against Coppin State. In more non-conference action, Penn State will also play St. Francis on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. and Rhode Island on Dec. 3.

The Lady Lions will start 2021 with a game against Ohio State on Jan. 4.

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL: WE'VE GOT A SCHEDULE ‼️



Stay tuned for possible additions and updates.



🔗: https://t.co/uKZssbIhJV#IgniteThePRIDE pic.twitter.com/2R9cjUJ9KM — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) November 23, 2020

The full schedule is below:

NOV. 25 – PSU VS COPPIN STATE (HOME)

NOV. 30 – PSU VS ST. FRANCIS (HOME)

DEC. 3 – PSU VS RHODE ISLAND (HOME)

DEC. 20 – PSU VS PURDUE (HOME)

DEC. 23 – PSU VS MICHIGAN (AWAY)

DEC. 31 – PSU VS MARYLAND (HOME)





JAN 4 – PSU VS OHIO STATE (AWAY)

JAN. 7 – PSU VS INDIANA (HOME)

JAN. 10 – PSU VS MINNESOTA (AWAY)

JAN. 17 – PSU VS NORTHWESTERN (HOME)

JAN. 21 – PSU VS RUTGERS (AWAY)

JAN. 25 – PSU VS MINNESOTA (HOME)

JAN. 28 – PSU VS ILLINOIS (AWAY)

JAN. 31 – PSU VS PURDUE (AWAY)





FEB. 4 – PSU VS NEBRASKA (HOME)

FEB. 7 – PSU VS WISCONSIN (HOME)

FEB. 10 – PSU VS INDIANA

FEB. 13 – PSU VS MICHIGAN STATE

FEB. 18 – PSU VS IOWA

FEB. 21 – PSU VS NEBRASKA

FEB. 24 – PSU VS OHIO STATE

FEB. 28 – PSU VS RUTGERS

MARCH 5/6 – PSU VS MARYLAND

The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for March 9-13 in Indianapolis.

