Penn State Nittany Lions forward Johnasia Cash (33) during an NCAA basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State women’s basketball game vs Rutgers has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns for Rutgers.

The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 21. Rutgers’ last game was against No. 18 Indiana on Jan. 18 on the road.

Penn State’s next game is scheduled for Jan. 25 against Minnesota at the Bryce Jordan Center. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.