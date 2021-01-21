PSU volleyball, wrestling matches postponed

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The kickoff for women’s volleyball at Penn State is going to have to wait yet again.

The Nittany Lion’s two-match series at Michigan has been postponed out of “an abundance of caution” according to the university. According to Penn State, both teams agreed to postpone the match for the safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff.

A new date for the matches is in the works as both schools work with the Big Ten on rescheduling options. Penn State’s next game is scheduled for Jan. 26 and 31 as part of another two-match series against Ohio State.

Penn State wrestling will have to wait as well after their match against Michigan State scheduled for Jan. 24 was postponed for the same reasons: both universities mutually agreeing to postpone out of an abundance of caution. These two news releases came out 20 minutes apart.

If all goes well, Penn State wrestling will have a match against Northwestern on Jan. 30.

In its latest release of COVID-19 data, Penn State had 16 positives. Two weeks ago, there were seven positives.