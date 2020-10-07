PSU releases COVID-19 data for student athletes

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the latest round of COVID-19 testing for student-athletes, Penn State University reports three positive cases of COVID-19.
In total, 1,211 tests were conducted from Sept. 26 – Oct. 2. There are three test results that are still pending.
According to Penn State Athletics, the numbers include daily antigen testing from the Big Ten’s football program that started on Sept. 30.
Penn State athletics released the following statement:
The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance. Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been assigned to isolation for 10 days. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes a 14-day quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been determined to be close contacts of positive individuals, even if asymptomatic.Penn State Athletics
We expect our student-athletes and staff to follow University requirements and guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups.