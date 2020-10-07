PSU releases COVID-19 data for student athletes

This is Old Main on the Penn State University main campus in State College, Pa.Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the latest round of COVID-19 testing for student-athletes, Penn State University reports three positive cases of COVID-19.

In total, 1,211 tests were conducted from Sept. 26 – Oct. 2. There are three test results that are still pending.

According to Penn State Athletics, the numbers include daily antigen testing from the Big Ten’s football program that started on Sept. 30.

Penn State athletics released the following statement: