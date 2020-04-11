PSU OC Ciarrocca lays out plan for Clifford

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. (WTAJ) – Penn State’s new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is setting the bar high early for quarterback Sean Clifford.
The Cincinnati native threw for better than 2600 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions in 2019, but battled injuries down the stretch, leading to some inconsistent play. However, his OC sees the potential for Clifford to shine, and take that next step whenever the 2020 season gets going.
“That’s the difference between being good and great, in my opinion, a guy with a great skill set, who has some great games but he probably never really develops that consistency that you’re looking for. That’s easier said than done, though, and the one thing Sean has is he wants to be great,” Ciarrocca said.