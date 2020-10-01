PSU football to release new “No. 0” jersey

Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) celebrates with tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) after scoring on a 35-yard touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Indiana in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov.16, 2019. Penn State defeated 34-27. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

(WTAJ) — Penn State football announced that they will reward a player on their special teams with a “No. 0” jersey.

In a video shared on Twitter, the team said they are embarking on a new tradition.

“Our jerseys are iconic. Steeped in tradition, carrying more weight than any one name,” the video said. “The individual wearing zero represents all of us.”

The addition of the No. 0 jersey was approved by the NCAA in April.

The name of the player that will be receiving the new jersey has not been announced.