UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa., (WTAJ) — Thursday saw the 19th annual Uplifting Athletes Lift for Life event that benefited the rare disease community. Penn State football hit the field for a bit of friendly competition with the community.

The Nittany Lions participated in a variety of events with kids– a bit of catch, cornhole, and relay races. There was a players-only bench press and wheel flipping competition, where fans could pledge per bench rep to benefit the cause.



Penn State is one of 26 schools with active Uplifting Athletes chapters. Redshirt senior long snapper Chris Stoll is the 2022 president. He says events like this are important to interact with the fans, while giving back to others.

“But really, today is all about the community being able to let our fans see what we’ve been working on,” said Stoll. “Obviously, summers are grind time and we’re just ready to have some fun.”

“This event is great,” said Brenton Strange, a redshirt junior tight end. “It gives families the opportunity to come out here and have a great time. I know as a kid, like I dreamed of interacting with college football players or any professional players. So I’m very thankful for what this event has to offer.”