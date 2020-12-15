PSU faces Illinois, new head coach for ‘champions week’ game

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State is heading into their “Champions Week” game against Illinois. In a change of tempo compared to the beginning of the season, PSU is coming off of their third consecutive win.
The Nittany Lions defeated Michigan State 39-24 to bump their record up to 3-5. The Saturday game at Beaver Stadium has some elements standing in the way: a huge snowstorm is expected to hit central Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
“2020, baby,” head coach James Franklin remarked when asked what the team’s plan is for the inclement weather. “It [Wednesday] could start out as a football practice and end as a snowball fight. As long as I don’t get hit in the face I’m fine.”
Some places in Central Pennsylvania are expected to get over a foot of snow.
PSU’S PLAYERS OF THE GAME AGAINST MICHIGAN STATE
Offense: Jahan Dotson
Defense: Shane Simmons
Special Teams: Jahan Dotson
Obstacles for Illinois: they are playing this game with an interim head coach. Former head coach Lovie Smith was fired on Sunday, who went 17-39. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith will serve in the interim.
“I think it has an impact,” Franklin said. “I hate to see anyone in this situation.”
Injury report: Offensive lineman CJ Thorpe has not been active because of “medical decisions,” according to Franklin.
Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on FOX Sports 1.