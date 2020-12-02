PSU comes off first victory, looks ahead to Rutgers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State football finally has a win under its belt for the 2020 season. As they prepare to take on Rutgers this weekend, tempo appears to be the main factor in this matchup.

The Nittany Lions came out with the win over Michigan 27-17 on Nov. 28. Head coach James Franklin said the team played with “tremendous grit.”

“We made critical plays at critical times,” he said. “It’s a great example of leadership.”

Both teams will be utilizing multiple quarterbacks for their offense. Slowing down the quarterbacks and adding more diversity in the red zone is Penn State’s focus to get another win.

“We have had a lot of success doing that [red zone fade routes] during practice and in camp. But there is no doubt we need to have more diversity in the red zone,” Franklin said.

Running back Devyn Ford was at practice on Sunday and is available to play this week. Ford did not play in the Michigan game due to a family emergency.

In other player updates, linebacker Charlie Katshir suffered a season-ending injury. The nature of his injury has not been clarified at this time.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on Dec. 5.

