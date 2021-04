ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Altoona Baseball swept Medaille in their double header over the weekend. The Lions won game one 13-2 and game two 12-3.

Some history was made in game two. First Baseman Catcher Cumming hit three home runs in the game, setting a new program record. The first was a grand slam in the bottom of the first to give the Lions a 4-0 lead.

Cumming would finish the afternoon 3-5 with 7 RBI. Cumming was also named AMCC Player Of The Week.