PSAC cancels regular season for winter sports

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) has canceled regular-season and championships for winter sports.

Below is a list of winter sports that are subject to cancellation:

Basketball

Swimming

Wrestling

Indoor track & field

The decision came after the league’s Board of Directors canceled championships for fall sports. However, the league is allowing for an opportunity to still compete in fall and winter championships: to do so, six or more schools within the conference must elect to participate.

Below is a list of schools in the PSAC:

Bloomsburg

California University of Pennsylvania

Clarion

East Stroudsburg

Edinboro

Gannon

IUP

Kutztown

Lock Haven

Mansfield

Mercyhurst

Millersville

Pitt-Johnstown

Seton Hill

Shepherd

Shippensburg

Slippery Rock

West Chester

If member institutions want to compete in fall or winter championships, they must declare their intent by the end of the day on Nov. 18.

The board has decided to proceed with a full regular and championship season for spring sports in 2021.

“With careful consideration to health concerns and realistic abilities to conduct sport seasons amid this pandemic, our conference and our membership is forced to make some very difficult decisions,” said PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray. “With the time we have to continue weighing our options, we are fully committed to playing a spring sports season. We will remain supportive of any other decisions to play sports and host championship events should our membership view it as a safe and reasonable opportunity.”